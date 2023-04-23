Larson Financial Group LLC Has $408,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $166.52 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.06 and a 200-day moving average of $171.07. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

