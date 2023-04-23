Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.64 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,122 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 155,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3,986.8% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,962,716 shares valued at $1,744,783,150. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $123.18. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.00.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 443.91%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

