Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 332 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,438 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Blackstone by 185.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after acquiring an additional 878,676 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 730,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after buying an additional 660,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,962,716 shares valued at $1,744,783,150. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

NYSE BX opened at $89.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Recommended Stories

