Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.61 and its 200-day moving average is $87.00. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $123.18.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,962,716 shares valued at $1,744,783,150. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.