Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,888 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,384,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $284,413,000 after acquiring an additional 668,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $389,189,000 after acquiring an additional 372,901 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.5 %

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

NYSE F opened at $11.81 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

