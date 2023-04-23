Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th.

Ford Motor has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ford Motor has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Ford Motor by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.