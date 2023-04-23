OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 575 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Intuit Stock Performance
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.94.
Intuit Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.