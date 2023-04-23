Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 887 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after buying an additional 2,197,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after buying an additional 1,811,085 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after buying an additional 1,737,742 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,718,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $156.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.91. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $163.71. The firm has a market cap of $368.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.97%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

