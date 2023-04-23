9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 687 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 67,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. AJ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

HD stock opened at $300.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.69 and a 200 day moving average of $305.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.