Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of MSCI worth $95,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,230,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of MSCI by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.67.

MSCI opened at $544.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $539.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.15. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

