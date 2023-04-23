CX Institutional Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CX Institutional cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,987 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $165.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $344.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $523.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.13.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.