Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,922 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. William Blair began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk Price Performance

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $194.09 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.58. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.