Dearborn Partners LLC Has $10.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.91. The company has a market cap of $368.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

