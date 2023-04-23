9258 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $49.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

