9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,067 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $116.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.48.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,087. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

