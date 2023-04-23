Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,005 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Aflac by 22.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Aflac’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

