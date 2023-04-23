Nelson Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 15,603.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Visa by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,052,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,336 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $234.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.23. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $440.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on V. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

