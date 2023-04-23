U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

