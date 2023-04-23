DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.71.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

