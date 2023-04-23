Albion Financial Group UT Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market cap of $303.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

