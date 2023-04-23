Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,773 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $300.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $303.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.