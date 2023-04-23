The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Shares of HD opened at $300.04 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.69 and a 200-day moving average of $305.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

