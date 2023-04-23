Nelson Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $300.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $303.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

