Ignite Planners LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Home Depot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after acquiring an additional 812,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,544,000 after buying an additional 131,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $300.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.07. The company has a market cap of $303.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

