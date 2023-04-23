Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $234.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.23. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

