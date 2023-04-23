AJ Advisors LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AJ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Home Depot comprises 0.3% of AJ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $300.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $303.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.