The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after buying an additional 812,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,636,544,000 after buying an additional 131,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $300.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

