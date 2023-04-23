Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 979.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

NYSE JCI opened at $58.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

