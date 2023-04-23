Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $459.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $445.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.73.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

