Spire Wealth Management Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.7 %

MDT stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $111.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.24.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

