Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $292.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $293.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.44.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

