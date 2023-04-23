SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,481 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 48,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS stock opened at $148.91 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.46 and a 200 day moving average of $124.93.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

