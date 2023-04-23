Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Rockwell Automation worth $57,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.59.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $275.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.04. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

