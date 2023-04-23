CX Institutional Takes $1.55 Million Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

CX Institutional bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alcoa Trading Down 5.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on AA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $72.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -8.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.