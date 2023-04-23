Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.39 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,676 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Coterra Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 196,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,994,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 249,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

