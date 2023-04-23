Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,473,000 after purchasing an additional 639,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,819,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 742.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 459,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,324,000 after buying an additional 404,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $145.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

