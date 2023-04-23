9258 Wealth Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.27.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $82.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.80. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.33. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

