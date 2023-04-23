iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $90.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

