Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,985,000 after purchasing an additional 258,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,299,000 after buying an additional 239,186 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after acquiring an additional 85,231 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,604,000 after acquiring an additional 59,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $166.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.06 and a 200 day moving average of $171.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.