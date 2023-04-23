OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE AFL opened at $65.98 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.