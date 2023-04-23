American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Increased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

