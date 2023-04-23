Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,706 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 166,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $105.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $125.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average of $96.96.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

