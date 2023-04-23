Larson Financial Group LLC Has $170,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $93.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.83. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

