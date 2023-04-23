Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,577 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.6% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $125.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

