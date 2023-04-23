Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,162,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,461,000 after buying an additional 265,432 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,866,000 after buying an additional 1,441,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,786,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,691,000 after buying an additional 1,004,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $116.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

