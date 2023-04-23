Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 529 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Seagate Technology by 9,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 124.86% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

