Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 166.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,566 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 51.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NYSE REXR opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

