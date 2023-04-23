Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after buying an additional 712,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,119,000 after buying an additional 368,921 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after acquiring an additional 123,349 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,291,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,445,000 after acquiring an additional 38,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,269,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,069,000 after acquiring an additional 45,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

