Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,505 shares of company stock worth $8,519,747 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $47.92 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

