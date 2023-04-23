Sepio Capital LP Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $65.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.68. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

